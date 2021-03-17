Father-and-son deputies arrest three on multiple charges

A father-son duo of sheriff’s deputies arrested three people on drug and other charges after stopping their vehicle Monday.

Deputy Carlyle James Gover, a former jailer who has been a deputy for about six months, was with his father, narcotics Sgt. Carlyle Noe Gover, when the arrests were made on County Road 234, the younger Gover’s report states.

Those arrested were identified in Gover’s report and Brown County Jail records as:

• Octavia Desarie Ballard, 32, of Brownwood, charged with hindering apprehension, evidence tampering, evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. Ballard remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $54,000.

• James Virgil Bilbrey Jr., 41, of Brownwood, charged with parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. Bilberry remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $29,000.

• Kenneth Felton Jr., 37, of Dallas, charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and parole violation. Felton remained jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $66,500.

According to deputy Carlyle James Gover’s report:

Gover was informed by narcotics investigator Carlyle Noe Gover that Bilbrey, a wanted person, would be a passenger in a car that would pass by their location on County Road 234.

Gover, who was familiar with Bilbrey from his time working as a jailer, saw the car and recognized Bilbrey in the back seat. Gover activated his lights and siren for a traffic stop. Ballard, the driver, initially refused to yield, then stopped, began driving again and stopped at the intersection of County Road 234 and Brady Avenue, Gover’s report states.

Each time the vehicle stopped, Bilbrey put his hand outside the vehicle and tried to open the door from the outside. "I believed that Bilbrey was going to flee on foot when he did this," Gover's report states.

Two of the vehicle’s three occupants refused commands to get out and were extracted by the deputies, the report states.

Unrelated arson arrest

Jose Nino, 34, of Brownwood is free on $75,000 bond after being charged with arson in connection with a Feb. 7 fire.

Sheriff's investigator Sgt. Chuck Woods said the fire began after a man splash gasoline onto the exterior of a home on County Road 473 between Brownwood and Bangs and ignited it. The suspect and the man who lived there with his wife knew each other "only in passing," Woods said.

The suspect told investigators he was hearing the voices of the home's residents in his head and set the fire to make the voices stop, Woods said.

The fire heavily damaged a corner of the home, Woods