Howard Payne University holding Spring Family Reunion on Saturday

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University personnel are making final preparations for the Spring Family Reunion to be held Saturday, March 20. The free event will feature a tailgate celebration, a lunch catered by Diamond R Cafe and cobbler from Underwood’s Bar-B-Q before the HPU football game.

The Yellow Jacket football team will play McMurry University at Gordon Wood Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. outside the stadium.

The event was originally planned for Feb. 20 but was rescheduled following the American Southwest Conference’s decision to postpone competition through Feb. 21 due to extreme weather conditions.

There will be no charge to guests who pre-register at www.hputx.edu/family-reunion. Guests who pre-registered for the original Feb. 20 date will need to register again.

Special thanks to the Spring Family Reunion sponsors including the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, Bruner Auto Group, Citizens National Bank, Dr Pepper; MC Bank, Painter & Johnson Financial, Smith and Sharpe Agencies, TexasBank, Underwood’s Bar-B-Q, United Supermarkets, Visit Early Texas, Wendlee Broadcasting, and Willie’s T’s.

As part of university-wide procedures for health and safety, guests are asked to wear facemasks and practice appropriate social distancing.