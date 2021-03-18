Tickets still available for Beatles tribute band concert

Tickets are still available for the Beatles tribute band concert featuring The Eggmen of Austin at Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre on Saturday night, March 20.

The concert, presented by the Brownwood Education Foundation, is a fundraiser to support the students of the Brownwood school district.

Tickets are $100 each and are on sale at www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com

Tickets will also be available at the door.

The evening ticket price includes preshow drinks and heavy hors ‘doeuvres at the Lyric Studio. There will be a live auction during both evening activities.

Wright Asphalt is the presenting sponsor.

The pre-show starts at 7 p.m.

“The first half of their concert will be the early Beatles, and they’ll be dressed in the traditional black suits that they wore at that time, Brownwood Education Foundation developmental officer Larry Mathis said. “And then the second half of their concert is going to be their later music, and they will be dressed in the Sgt. Pepper-type costumes.”

The Brownwood Education Foundation puts funds into areas including educational programs and scholarships. “All of the money goes to helping the kids and the teachers of BISD,” Mathis said.

“The education foundation plays a vital role in the lives of the students and teachers of Brownwood ISD, providing them with learning options that they otherwise might not have the ability to experience, and teachers with the option to do things that they might otherwise be able to do.”

The Eggmen band’s website states:

“For over a quarter of a century The Eggmen have entertained audiences playing the music of the best band ever … The Beatles!”

The band has traveled extensively throughout the United Staes and has played hundreds of shows in clubs, bars and restaurants, Minor League ballparks, party boats, schools, holiday celebrations, parades, Bar Mitzvahs, corporate events, shopping center grand openings, marathons, and even a funeral, the band’s website states.

The band has also played at the Texas governor’s mansion and at weddings.

“It is not surprising for a couple to come to a live show and tell us we played their wedding and they’re now celebrating their 10th anniversary,” the website states.