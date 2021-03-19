Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

March

24 – Junior/Intermediate Final Photos Due to the County Office

April

2 – Extension Office Closed for Good Friday

8 – Senior Photos Due to the County Office

13 – Deadline to Order State Fair Sheep & Goat Tags

23 – Deadline to Apply for the Brown County Farm Bureau Scholarship

State fair lamb and goat tags

If you are in 4-H and planning on participating at the State Fair in Dallas with sheep and/or goats, you will need to purchase a tag. The cost is $17 per tag. The deadline to order tags is April 13th. Below are some changes for 2021:

The State Fair of Texas is requiring validation for registered breeding sheep, registered breeding goats, wether/commercial dams, and wether/commercial does.

Beginning June 1, 2021, registered breeding sheep, registered breeding goats, wether/commercial dams, and wether/commercial does will have 3 total years of eligibility unless a change in ownership takes place. This will be offered during major show validation as well. Put plainly- if you validate for State Fair during the June 2021 validation period, your validation will be eligible until June 2024, unless a change of ownership occurs during that time- then you must re-validate. If you validate during the October 2021 validation period for major shows, your validation will be eligible until October 2024, unless a change of ownership occurs during that time- then you must re-validate.

4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing and Textiles.

The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions.

There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge.

It is a team event where teams of up to five members have one hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Duds to Dazzle Contest for all age divisions – March 30 in Coleman

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for senior age division – April 30 in San Angelo

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for junior and intermediate age division – July 13 in Burnet.

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities, please contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

Taylor County 4-H and open horse show

Taylor County is pleased to announce our 2021 4-H & Open Horse Show to be held at the Taylor County Expo Center, Guitar Arena, in Abilene.

7 p,m. - Friday, April 16 - Speed Events

9 a.m. - Saturday, April 17 - Judged Events

4-H Divisions

3rd – 8th grade

9th – 12th grade

Open Show

3rd grade – Adult

Cost - $10 per class / division with $70 maximum. Negative Coggins required — no stallions allowed.

For more information:

4-H Office - 325-672-6048

Kelly Beard - 325-668-4512

Lori Reyna - 325-829-1856

4-H horse validation — March 1 to May 1

Validation is required for showing at district or state horse shows, and its purpose is to certify that ownership requirements have been met. The horse must be owned solely by the 4-H member, his/her parents (biological or stepparents), brother, sister, grandparents, or legal guardian. Horses under lease to, but not owned by any of the named persons, do not qualify. Horses owned in partnership or jointly with any person other than those previously listed do not meet ownership requirements. The horse validation process will be completed electronically using the 4-H Connect online management system.

All 4-H members who wish to show at the District Show or the State 4-H Horse Show will be required to validate their horse(s) on the 4-H Online system. Horse validation is completed for each horse and will cover all 4-H youth members in that family profile.

When validating your horse(s) on 4-H Connect, you will select only one 4-H youth member to conduct the validation under. Once a horse is validated, validation paid, and you begin registering for the District Horse Show, the validated horse(s) can be moved to the appropriate 4-H member(s) that will be exhibiting the horse in the show.

Validation will be open from March 1 to May 1. Any horse validated before or after this date will not be accepted. An illustrated step-by-step instruction guide for families is available for download and reference on both the Texas 4-H website (http://texas4-h.tamu.edu/) and the Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science – Equine Science website (http://animalscience.tamu.edu/academics/equine/state-4h-show/). Validation cost for each horse is $10 from March 1 – April 15. From April 16 – May 1 validation cost for each horse is $20. Credit card will be the only acceptable form of payment. If you have any questions, contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

The 2021 district horse show will be held in San Angelo on June 15.