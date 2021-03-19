Early theatre students taking One-Act Play to bi-district competition

EARLY — Guided by a director they're working with for the first time this school year, Early High School theatre students have progressed through two levels of One-Act Play competition and will compete at bi-district Monday in Graham.

Veteran stage performer and director Caitlyn Tidwell is in her first year as the Early High School theatre director. Tidwell provided information about the production, which consists of scenes from "Ada and the Engine."

The play, by Lauren Gunderson, is about poet Lord Byron's daughter Ada Byron Lovelace, who was a brilliant mathematician and helped design and write a program for one of the world's first computers. Unfortunately, she died in middle age and never saw her work come to fruition, but without her, computer programming as we know it today wouldn't exist, Tidwell said.

The play is being produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

“I’m very proud that we've made it through zone and district competition in 2021, and look forward to the kids showing their skills at bi-district in Graham on Monday,” Tidwell said. “This is a really talented group, and they have great attitudes. We've had a building and learning year and had to work extra-hard for success since it's our first time to work together, and my first time competing in One-Act since 2010.

“But they make it fun and rewarding, and Amber Jones prepared them well for the transition. I'm proud to carry on her legacy. We'll be having a public performance in April sometime, so I'd love the community to come out and watch.”

Jones previously was the Early High School theatre director is is assistant director this year, Tidwell said.