Myd Graves celebrates 100th birthday at Oak Ridge

Special to the Bulletin

The family of Myd Graves helped her celebrate her 100th birthday on March 11 at Oak Ridge Manor.

She was born in Gulf, Texas, which was later destroyed by a storm.

Her parents were John and Lillian Preas, who first owned Eaton’s Restaurant. They later owned the Cactus Café (previously called Y Café and then Circle Y Cafe) in Brownwood.

Both her parents had worked for the Harvey House. Lillian Preas was the only married woman the manager hired, and John would not agree to work for them again unless they also hired Lillian. John also worked for the Harvey House at the Grand Canyon.

Myd Graves’ had one sibling, Bessie Mae (Bunkie) Ellis (now deceased).

She married Lawrence “Punk” Bruner, who worked for the railroad. They divorced and she married Clarence Graves, who worked for the Texas Highway Department. They also later divorced.

Her children are Wayne Graves, Virginia (Ginny) Reese Pedrotti and Judy Steel. Wayne and Judy live in Brownwood. Virginia lives in Arcadia, California.

She has 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She worked as medical records librarian at Medical Arts Hospital and Brownwood Memorial Hospital. She also worked for Dr. Homer Allen. She moved to Dallas, where she worked for a doctor, and later to Fredericksburg and then Kerrville, where she worked as a cashier in restaurants, was active in Senior Friends and managed apartment complexes.

She moved back to Brownwood approximately 20 years ago.

She volunteered for seven years at Good Samaritan Ministries. She also volunteered at the train museum when it first opened.

Her interests are dancing, travel, reading and playing the dominoes game, 42.