Two will be recognized at Howard Payne’s annual Yellow Rose Luncheon

Special to the Bulletin

The Howard Payne University Women’s Club will recognize Teri (Davis) Andrews, Class of ’83, and Aleah Curtis, a sophomore theatre major from Georgetown, at this year’s Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon. Andrews will receive the prestigious Yellow Rose Award, and Curtis will receive the Yellow Rose Scholarship. Both will be honored at the luncheon, scheduled for April 15 at 11:30 a.m. in HPU’s Mabee University Center.

The Yellow Rose Award is presented annually to a woman who has exhibited exemplary leadership within her sphere of influence, and who has played a significant role in the execution of the mission and vision of Howard Payne University.

Andrews received her bachelor’s degree in education with a music minor from HPU in 1983 and as a student performed with the musical group “The Spirit of Love.”

After graduating, she served as a teacher for nine years before fully committing her time to civic philanthropy and motherhood in 1994. Andrews has volunteered with and championed multiple organizations, both domestic and abroad, and served on the executive boards of National Charity League and Lifehouse of Houston. Since her time as a student at HPU, Andrews has been faithful to aid in the health, prosperity and perpetuity of Howard Payne University.

She enjoys singing, reading and tennis, and is an avid football fan. Andrews currently resides in Houston with her husband, Ronnie, Class of '83. They have one daughter, Madison, and one granddaughter, Penelope.

“It is such a blessing to have Teri as a member of the HPU family and as a friend,” said Melinda Hines, HPU’s first lady and president of the HPU Women’s Club. “Teri is a great example of how to serve and love others like Christ.”

The HPU Yellow Rose Scholarship is awarded to a female student who will begin her junior year in the upcoming fall semester and has maintained at least a 3.0 GPA since beginning her freshman year at HPU. The scholarship requirements stipulate that the young woman awarded the scholarship should be an active participant in extracurricular activities on campus and exhibit leadership qualities representative of the Christian values and beliefs fundamental to Howard Payne University.

Curtis has excelled academically since she arrived on campus. In addition to her studies, she is the secretary and chaplain for Alpha Psi Omega and a member of the School of Music and Fine Arts student council. She also works at Chick-fil-A in Brownwood and serves as a greeter at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church on a monthly basis.

“I’m so excited to recognize Aleah,” said Hines. “She is a leader on campus, loves the people around her and loves the Lord. She is exactly what we look for in a Yellow Rose Scholarship recipient and more than deserves this honor.”

In addition to recognizing an individual for service to HPU, the annual luncheon serves as a way for women from the community and friends of HPU to contribute to the Yellow Rose Scholarship Endowment. This year’s Gold Sponsors are Big Country Ford Lincoln, Elite Eight – Class of 1973, Grimsley Electric, Neal Guthrie Companies, Inc., Mrs. Miki and Mrs. Ashley Martin, and Mrs. Bertha Meith. Blue sponsors are Bangs Flower and Gift Shop, Mrs. Laura Benoit and Mrs. Shannon Sims, Mrs. Betty Broome and Dr. Julie Welker, Mrs. Kaye Cummings and Mrs. Nelda Carpenter, Chick-fil-A Brownwood, Citizens National Bank, Dr. Cory and Mrs. Melinda Hines, HPU Business Office, Mrs. Joy Ivy in memory of Mrs. Jane Lacey and Mrs. Gaenell Ehrke, Painter and Johnson Financial, Texas Goldstar Real Estate and First National Bank Mortgage, TexasBank, and Willie’s T’s and the HPU Stinger Store.

“Every year we are so overwhelmed and humbled by the support of our sponsors,” said Hines. “These sponsorships will benefit young women at HPU for years to come.”

This year, the luncheon will host three alumni as guest speakers to serve on a panel. Sarah Ramos, Class of ’20, executive assistant to the associate vice president of enrollment management, will be joined by her great aunt Minerva Delgado Lopez, Class of ’63, and mother, Anna Delgado Ramos, Class of ’90. The women will share about their respective experiences from their time as students and the impact of HPU on their lives.