Nearly 2,000 COVID vaccines administered in Brownwood last week

The health department and Brownwood hospital hosted two days of vaccination clinics last week in which 1,405 doses of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine were dispensed, along with 457 second-dose Moderna shots.

Additionally, 80 Moderna vaccines were dispensed at school districts.

Those were among the numbers from Brownwood/Brown County Health Administrator Lisa Dick, who updated commissioners court members Monday.

A clinic was tentatively being considered for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this Thursday, weather and staffing permitting, with the goal of dispensing 1,000 to 1,2000 shots, she told commissioners.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department and Hendrick Medical Center — Brownwood have been partnering to host drive-thru clinics at Gordon Wood Stadium.

Last week, the hospital received 3,000 Johnson and Johnson doses, Dick said. With 1,405 doses given last week, the hospital has more than half of those doses remaining.

"On Thursday we did 750," she said. "When we started the day, we had 450 appointments. The remaining doses of 300 people were added to our schedule that day. We want to continue to do that, but it makes things run much smoother if we go ahead and max out our equipment to begin with, because that paperwork takes some time, probably 15 minutes added to your wait time.

"The message is, we have the vaccine, please go ahead and sign up."

In just over a year, Brown County has seen 4,209 COVID cases and 133 deaths, she told commissioners.