FEMA staff to be available March 25 in Comanche
FEMA will have in-person disaster assistance specialists available to help citizens register for assistance from the February winter storms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Comanche Community Center in Comanche. The address is 100 Indian Creek Drive.
If you need a reasonable accommodation or assistance filling out your FEMA application, call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.
Please have the following available:
• Insurance information, if available
• Address of damaged property
• Social Security number
• Phone number where you can be contacted.
Direct Deposit: Disaster funds can be sent directly to your account. Please provide your bank account type, account number and bank routing number.
Online registration is available at DisasterAssistance.gov.