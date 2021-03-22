FEMA staff to be available March 25 in Comanche

Special to the Bulletin

FEMA will have in-person disaster assistance specialists available to help citizens register for assistance from the February winter storms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Comanche Community Center in Comanche. The address is 100 Indian Creek Drive.

If you need a reasonable accommodation or assistance filling out your FEMA application, call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.

Please have the following available:

• Insurance information, if available

• Address of damaged property

• Social Security number

• Phone number where you can be contacted.

Direct Deposit: Disaster funds can be sent directly to your account. Please provide your bank account type, account number and bank routing number.

Online registration is available at DisasterAssistance.gov.