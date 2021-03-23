Brownwood HOSA students awarded at virtual conference

Special to the Bulletin

Texas HOSA held the Spring Leadership Conference virtually in January 2021. Many students participated by taking tests, completing projects and giving speeches. Brownwood High School HOSA members participated with several advancing to the Virtual State Conference in March.

Awards included:

• Aishwarya Nigayle — Recognized for excellence in service to Texas HOSA as Area 5 Vice President for the 2020-2021 year. She also is qualified as a Texas State Officer candidate for the 2021-2022 year. She will run for office at the state conference at the end of March.

• Leticia Cervantes — second place, cultural diversity (advanced to state)

• Alyssa Salazar — Top 10% health care issues exam (advanced to state)

• Trinity Sessoms — fourth place, health informatics

• Alexandria Touhakis — second place, personal care (advanced to state)

• Chesney Covey — Top 10%, health care issues exam (advanced to state)

• Victoria Ramos — third place, researched persuasive speaking (advanced to state)

• Sophia Roman — first place, medical spelling (advanced to state)

• Aishwarya Nigayle — fifth place, pathophysiology

• Taylor Pinckney — Recognized for excellence in service to Texas HOSA as Area 5 Reporter for the 2020-2021 year.

• Morgan Phipps — fourth place, physical therapy

Brownwood High School HOSA Officers 2020-2021:

Angela Romero, president; Victoria Ramos, vice president; Aishwarya Nigayle, secretary; Elbijana Thaqi, treasurer; Leticia Cervantes, historian; Sarah Reeves, reporter