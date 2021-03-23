Brownwood going nuts over new residents

The City of Brownwood wants new residents to know it is nuts about them.

Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford and Mayor Stephen Haynes reported at Tuesday’s council meeting on a plan to provide new residents with small bags of pecans from the city orchard.

“I think it’s just one of those simple things that we can do to show our new residents that we’re glad they’re here,” Crawford said.

Haynes had asked if the city could provide the pecans to new residents, so city staff implemented a system to give them gift bags of pecans when water service is turned on at their residence.

Staff updated utility billing forms to indicate who is a new resident, and the pecans will be bagged by Parks and Recreation staff with a “Welcome Home” card attached. The bags will be placed in a freezer which has been installed at the Service Center.

When water service is turned on at a home of a new resident, a gift bag of pecans will be placed near the front entrance of the residence by the utility staff. The card invites the new resident to visit a page on the city website for new residents with a welcome message and helpful information.

The pecan is a nut from a species of hickory trees native to northern Mexico and the Southern United States, webmd.com explains.

The nut is a nutrition powerhouse loaded with vitamins and minerals, and raw pecans are even cholesterol-free, sodium-free and low in carbohydrates, the website states.