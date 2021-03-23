Dog park approved for Coggin Park in Brownwood

The horseshoe/washer/shuffleboard pit at Coggin Park sees little use, so Brownwood City Council members approved a plan Tuesday to convert the area into a dog park.

The pit, which is already fenced in, could be made into a small-dog leash-free area, council members were told before unanimously approving the idea.

Staff recommended to council members that the concrete for the horseshoe and washer pit, along with some of the shuffleboard concrete, be removed, with the remaining concrete used for park benches.

Three gates and a dog-waste dispenser will need to be added, along with several loads of topsoil to level the surface.

If the dog park is well used, a sprinkler system can easily be added in the future, council members were told.

In another matter related to Coggin Park, council members approved creating four-way stop signs on First Street at Parkway and Roselawn in an effort to reduce reckless driving complaints on streets that border the park.

The Brownwood Police Department has received complaints about speeding, excessive acceleration and reckless driving on the streets bordering the park. In January, the Brownwood Police Department surveyed 135 households connected to Coggin Park, and 23 residents selected creating the four-way stops as their first or second options.

In other business Tuesday, council members:

• Approved a tower lease agreement with Tackett-Boazman Broadcasting. The 400-foot radio tower is on city property commonly referred to as Round Mountain. The lease has not been updated since 1991, and the tower is under different ownership than in 1991.

• Authorized an election contract with the Brown County Elections Office for May 1 elections involving the cities of Brownwood and Bangs.

• Authorized an agreement with the Brownwood school district for the Brownwood Police Department to continue providing two school resource officers. The last review of the agreement was in 2008.

* Disapproved, in a 3-2 vote, a request to rename Houston Avenue as Hoosegow Drive. Tel and Kourtney Williams petitioned the city for the name change as they own the property that was the former site of the Brown County Jail. Mayor Stephen Haynes suggested the city consider abandoning the street and letting it become private. The street could then have any name chosen by the property owners.

* Approved a donation of new playground equipment from the Central Texas Veterans Memorial Association to be installed in Memorial Park.