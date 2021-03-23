Trickham Cemetery Association sets annual meeting

Special to the Bulletin

The 72nd annual Trickham Cemetery Association meeting will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. with a short business meeting to follow.

The speaker for this year’s meeting is Dr. Allen Hornell. He is the son of Gayla McIver Hornell Sellers and the grandson of Grady and Genia McIver.

Sherrill McIlvain and Karen will provide music for the service. After the service and business meeting, everyone is invited to attend a covered dish luncheon at the Trickham Community Center.