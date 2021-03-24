18-year-old takes 20-year deal for role in home invasion

An 18-year-old male was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 30, 2020 home invasion, robbery and beating of an elderly Brownwood woman in which the woman's dog was stabbed.

35th Judicial District Judge Mike Smith approved a plea bargain Wednesday for Octavian Marshawn Carlton (also known as Carlton-Torrez) and assessed 20-year sentences for burglary of a habitation with commission of felon and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Smith also assessed 10-year sentences for animal cruelty and evidence tampering. The evidence tampering sentence was in an unrelated case.

Court cases are pending for two co-defendants — Edwin Maldonado, 22, and Manuel Santiago-Negron, 19.

According to an earlier email from Brownwood police:

At 11:30 p.m. Jan. 30, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Seventh Street on a robbery report.

A 70-year-old woman, bleeding from her head, told officers she was in her living room when three unknown males broke through her front door. The woman said she was struck repeatedly with what she believed was a pistol. The males demanded money and jewelry, threatened to kill her and roamed through her home, searching for items to steal, the woman told officers.

The males ran from the residence without taking anything.

Detectives gathered evidence that led to a residence several doors down, where it was believed the suspects lived, police said. Detectives went to the Seventh Street residence and made contact with the suspects.

The woman's dog, who was stabbed in the side, recovered.