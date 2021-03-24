Gallup names Hendrick Exceptional Workplace Award winner for 15 consecutive years

Special to the Bulletin

Hendrick Health has once again received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for having one of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. This year’s honor marks the 15th time Hendrick, has earned the title of exceptional workplace. Only one other organization has received the recognition since the award began in 2007.

“As the only healthcare organization in the world to be named to this prestigious list for the last 15 straight years, I’m incredibly proud of our entire workforce, said Brad Holland, CEO for Hendrick Health. “Our unique culture fosters employee engagement, while recognizing that every member of our organization has a role in carrying out our mission to deliver high quality healthcare emphasizing excellence and compassion consistent with the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

In a time filled with unprecedented challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest to political polarization, Gallup found that Hendrick Health has shown exceptional resilience and support for their employee base.

“In 2020, organizational cultures saw historic threats. It took an exceptional amount of resilience for organizations and their employees, to make it through,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing. “The abundance of well-managed and highly inspired teams inside Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award-winning organizations puts them in a particularly strong position to adapt quickly to meet the needs of their customers and patients.”

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

