Hendrick Health updates visitation policies at Brownwood, Abilene hospitals

Special to the Bulletin

With the recent rollback of COVID-19 mandates by Governor Abbott, Hendrick Health has updated its screening and visitation policies for all Hendrick facilities in Abilene and in Brownwood, effective immediately.

Visitation Updates

• All visitors will be required to check-in upon entry. Temperatures will no longer be required at check-in stations.

• Two visitors allowed in the facility or physician clinic at a time, including children.

• Visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

• All visitors must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, while in the facility.

• Additional screenings may be required for those entering certain areas.

• Follow physical distancing guidelines.

• Anyone experiencing fever or other signs of infection will not be permitted to enter.