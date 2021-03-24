Hendrick Health updates visitation policies at Brownwood, Abilene hospitals
With the recent rollback of COVID-19 mandates by Governor Abbott, Hendrick Health has updated its screening and visitation policies for all Hendrick facilities in Abilene and in Brownwood, effective immediately.
Visitation Updates
• All visitors will be required to check-in upon entry. Temperatures will no longer be required at check-in stations.
• Two visitors allowed in the facility or physician clinic at a time, including children.
• Visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.
• All visitors must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, while in the facility.
• Additional screenings may be required for those entering certain areas.
• Follow physical distancing guidelines.
• Anyone experiencing fever or other signs of infection will not be permitted to enter.