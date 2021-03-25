Brownwood students awarded at district UIL academics competition

Special to the Bulletin

On Monday, March 22, Brownwood High School students participated the District UIL academics competition held at Tarleton State University in Stephenville. There were 33 students who competed in 15 events.

Students from Brownwood, Stephenville, Lampasas, Glen Rose and Gatesville competed.

The following BHS students placed at the competition:

Copy editing: Sixth place - Emily Haynes

Ready writing: Sixth place - Paul Adams

Editorial writing: Fifth place - Abby Venegas

Social studies team: Second place (Cole Alexander, Mo Goff, Jonathan Hagood)

Accounting: Third place - Zachary Porter (qualified for regionals)

Current issues and events: Third place - Mo Goff (qualified for regionals)

Social studies: Second place - Mo Goff (qualified for regionals)

Science: Top biology student - Aishwarya Nigalye (Sixth place finish overall, qualified for regionals)

Headline writing: Second place - Brooke Minchey (qualified for regionals)

Coaches for events with students placing were Brittany Martin (editorial writing, headline writing and copy editing), Kerri Castaneda (science), Stacee Hetzel (accounting), Cherita Mungia (ready writing) and Kenan Boland (current issues and events, social studies).

The regional competition will be held April 16-17 in Graham.