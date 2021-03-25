Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

April

2 – Extension Office Closed for Good Friday

8 – Senior Photos Due to the County Office

9 – Deadline to RSVP for D-7 4-H Roundup

13 – Deadline to Order State Fair Swine/Sheep/Goat Tags

23 – Deadline to Apply for the Brown County Farm Bureau Scholarship

Brown County Youth Fair checks

The 4-H checks for the Brown County Youth Fair are available for you to pick up at the Brown County Extension Office during our office hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. closed noon – 1 p.m. for lunch Monday – Thursday and Friday 8:30 a.m. – noon.

A thank you letter should be written to each buyer who contributed towards your project. Make sure that it is stamped and addressed and turned in to the Extension Office! You will not receive your check until we receive your thank you letters. Handwritten “thank you” letters are best but, depending on your personality and penmanship a typed letter can also be appropriate. Thank each person individually, don’t try and thank a group of people in one letter. Checks are only valid for 90 days.

State fair lamb/goat/swine tags

If you are in 4-H and planning on participating at the State Fair in Dallas with lamb/goat/swine, you will need to purchase a tag. The cost is $17 per tag. The deadline to order tags is April 13. Below are some changes for 2021:

Sheep and goats

The State Fair of Texas is requiring validation for registered breeding sheep, registered breeding goats, wether/commercial dams, and wether/commercial does.

Beginning June 1, 2021, registered breeding sheep, registered breeding goats, wether/commercial dams, and wether/commercial does will have three total years of eligibility unless a change of ownership occurs.

This will be offered during major show validation as well. Put plainly - if you validate for State Fair during the June 2021 validation period, your validation will be eligible until June 2024, unless a change of ownership occurs during that time- then you must re-validate. If you validate during the October 2021 validation period for major shows, your validation will be eligible until October 2024, unless a change of ownership occurs during that time- then you must re-validate.

Swine

Crossbred gilts showing at the State Fair of Texas and Heart of Texas MUST be validated.

State Validation tags must be in the pig’s ear when it enters the holding pens. This means tags cannot be in the hand or pocket. Any pig entering the holding pen without a tag will not be allowed to show.

District 7 4-H roundup

District 7 4-H Roundup is on Friday, April 30 at the Grape Creek Baptist Church and Texas A&M Research.

It will consist of many events that Brown County 4-Hers can compete in, such as public speaking, fashion show, Share - the - Fun, and educational presentations. All age divisions are eligible to participate in the District 7 4-H Round Up. We ask that you notify the Extension Office by April 9 if you are planning to participate in D-7 4-H Roundup. If you would like more information, please contact Nick Gonzales.

Senior Fashion Show

The Senior Fashion Show is set for Friday, May 10. It will be during the District 7 4-H Round Up.

You must be 14-18 years of age to compete in the Fashion Show. If you are interested in competing, contact Courtney Parrott by April 9 at the Extension Office for entry forms, rules or for more information.

Taylor County 4-H and Open Horse Show

Taylor County announces its 2021 4-H & Open Horse Show to be held at the Taylor County Expo Center Guitar Arena in Abilene.

Friday, April 16, 7 p.m. — Speed Events

Saturday April 17, 9 a.m. — Judged Events