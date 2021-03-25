Brownwood High School One-Act Play advances to regionals

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood High School Theatre Department's rendition of "The Sweet Science of Bruising" by Joy Wilkinson has advanced to regionals in One-Act Play competition, earning the cast and crew a bidistrict crown.

The show, set in 1869 London, focuses on four women hailing from different backgrounds who find themselves in the male-dominated sport of boxing.

Members of the cast and crew earned the following awards:

• Paislee Burney - Best Overall Sound Technician

• Emily Haynes - Honorable Mention All-Star Cast

• Emmagrace Quillian – All-Star Cast

• Carlee Richardson - Best Performer

The regional competition will be held at Estacado High School in Lubbock on April 12-13.

In the Victorian era, boxing was no sport for a lady to watch, much less take part in. But what if it were her only escape from the endless routine she is faced with every day?

"The Sweet Science of Bruising" centers around four women hailing from different backgrounds who find themselves in a seemingly unladylike sport, quite literally fighting for their freedoms and gender equality.

The 1869 timeframe was a crucial, historically political moment for women, and the show elaborates on the idea of them moving into places dominated by males.

"Getting to see four incredibly strong female leads is really important, because that doesn't happen often in theatre," Brownwood High School assistant theatre director Brittany Martin said earlier.

"These strong characters kind of showcase the different ways that they are feminine and their respective strengths as women and people in general. I think that's really, really powerful."