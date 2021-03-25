Watch out for new vaccine survey scams

Brownwood Bulletin

We have received reports of a new COVID-19 vaccine email scam where people are asked to complete a survey. They offer a free reward but ask people to pay a nominal fee “to cover shipping”.

Survey scams like this are a creative way to steal your identity or money. Many survey scams offer a reward and give you a limited time to respond if you want to take the survey. A legitimate survey would not assign a time limit, nor would they ask for your credit card or bank account to pay for a reward.

Scammers know people have received vaccines and are capitalizing on it. Don’t give out sensitive information. Fake surveys can be used for a myriad of uses; to steal your information, collect data about you to commit identity theft, or even install malware on your computer when you click on a link in your email.

CMS, the CDC, and the vaccine companies (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) are currently directing all vaccine recipients to enroll in the CDC V-Safe program as a post-vaccine monitoring mechanism at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html. There is no other survey being recommended at this time.

If you have any questions or want to report a scam please doesn’t hesitate to call us at the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol at 888-341-6187. If you would like a presentation to your organization or community via Zoom or WebEx, please contact the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol. The Senior Medicare Patrol of Texas (SMP) is part of the national Senior Medicare Patrol Program funded by the Administration for Community Living. The Houston Better Business Bureau Education Foundation is the holder of the grant for the State of Texas.