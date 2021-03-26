Howard Payne announces tuition, housing discount for May, summer sessions

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University has announced a 50% discount for undergraduate tuition and housing for the May and summer 2021 academic sessions.

The discount is available to students who enroll for at least three credit hours in person or online. Students who are taking classes and/or working on campus will also receive a 50% discount on housing.

Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, encourages all interested students to take advantage of the classes offered by the university this summer.

“The compressed schedule and reduced costs make this a great fit for students who want to take courses in May or during the summer,” said Dr. Hines. “Local students who may be home from college elsewhere might need to take some undergraduate classes, and HPU is making a wide variety of classes available.”

This is the second year HPU has offered these seasonal discounts as part of the university’s ongoing efforts to help keep costs affordable.

HPU’s May session runs May 10-28, with summer sessions beginning on June 1. The schedule of classes is available on the HPU website at www.hputx.edu/classes. Any related lab fees will remain at regular pricing.

Applications are also being accepted for HPU’s fall 2021 semester, which begins on August 23. For more information about HPU, its programs and the wide range of financial aid options, visit www.hputx.edu.