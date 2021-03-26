Police: Brownwood man simulated shooting at officer before public intoxication arrest

Brownwood police released information Friday about the arrest of a man on foot who was arrested on charges including public intoxication and resisting arrest.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

On Friday, March 26, at approximately 2:20 a.m., officer James Wells was patrolling in the 1600 block of Main Boulevard when he observed a male subject walking in the roadway. The male was wearing a dark hoodie, shorts and was barefoot. While the male was walking, he was flailing his arms about, screaming and pointing his fists in the air as if he were aiming a pistol.

Wells stopped his patrol vehicle and attempted to contact the male. The officer approached the male who made aggressive movements while pointing his fingers at him, as if holding a pistol. The male was simulating shooting at Wells while displaying behavior consistent with someone under the influence of an intoxicating liquid.

Officer Wells was able to catch up to the male and a struggle ensued until the male was taken to the ground and handcuffed. Once detained the male was identified as 24-year-old Michael Ray Foshee of Brownwood.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Foshee was arrested for walking on the roadway, public intoxication and evading and resisting detention, police said.