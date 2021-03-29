Preparations ongoing for rest room, playground at veterans memorial

Site work, under way in a grassy area at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, will lead to construction of a rest room and the installation of the Michael “Craig” Ledsome Memorial Playground.

Dennis Rumfield has taken on the project of having a playground installed. Before the playground can be put in, it is necessary to have a rest room built.

The Central Texas Veterans Memorial is raising funds for the playground equipment, which is priced at $35,000 including installation and is being bought through Weakley-Watson Ace Hardware. The playground is hoped to be completed in time for the Memorial Day observance.

Material for the rest room is being donated by merchants and contractors, and the veterans memorial is raising money to pay for the labor.

The City of Brownwood is laying down electrical and sewer lines for the rest room. The rest room, which has an approximate total cost of $32,000, will be maintained by the city.

The hope is that parents and schools will bring children to the playground at the veterans memorial for a teaching and learning experience.

This portion of the memorial will be dedicated to the veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and fallen soldiers from Brown County.

“Many generous and patriotic local patrons have agreed to provide most of the material, and Waldrop Construction has agreed to oversee the project,” an information sheet states.

Ledsome was born in Brownwood in 1981 and graduated from Brownwood High School in 2000. He joined the Marines with his brother Brad in January 2005.

Ledsome was killed during combat operations in the Al Anbar Province in western Iraq on Nov. 25, 2006.

The playground is dedicated to Ledsome, Mario Castillo, Donald Allen Wesley Burkett and the other Americans who have lost their lives in service to their country.