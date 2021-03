Staff report

A 36-year-old Brownwood man died Monday morning as he worked under a vehicle that fell on him, police said.

Police identified the man as Ronald Romero, who was replacing front end parts when the vehicle fell on him in the 2000 block of Avenue I.

First responders received a call at 7:32 a.m. and arrived to find the vehicle on top of the man, police said.

Justice of the Peace Jim Cavanaugh pronounced Romero deceased.