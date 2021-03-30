Fire damages mobile home near Lake Brownwood

Staff report

LAKE BROWNWOOD — A single-wide mobile home was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday morning near Lake Brownwood.

Firefighters from the Brownwood, Early and Bridge fire departments responded to the fire in the 7100 block of Belfast, Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston said.

"It was pretty well involved in one end when they got there," Johnston said. "It was pretty much a total loss. It gutted the whole thing."

Johnston said Brown County Fire Marshal Buddy Preston was on scene to investigate. He said he had not yet heard Preston say if the cause had been determined.