Menard man arrested after weekend Brown County pursuit

A 33-year-old Menard man, Ryan Christopher Graham, was arrested Tuesday morning in Runnels County after eluding a multi-agency police pursuit that began Saturday evening in Early, police said.

"He was just picked up in Runnels County," Early Police Chief David Mercer said just after 9 a.m.

Before his Tuesday arrest, Graham, who is believed to have stolen a red Dodge pickup early Sunday morning, had last been seen in Brady, a post on the Early Police Department's Facebook page stated.

Graham fled on foot into pastures after cashing his vehicle into a creek, police said. Graham called 9-1-1 and told dispatch to tell officers to quit chasing him, or he was going to shoot them or commit suicide by cop, the Facebook post states.

According to the post:

At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of early Boulevard. The vehicle had been swerving from lane to lane at high speeds, almost striking other vehicles.

Early officer Tasha Tobias located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The operator continued to drive fast and recklessly.

Brownwood officers attempted to block intersections while the pursuit travelled west through Brownwood. The vehicle traveled into the county and began turning onto county roads, traveling at high speed.

Brown County Sheriff’s deputies, Department of Public Safety troopers and game wardens assisted in attempting to stop the vehicle, which drove through a fence on County Road 196 and soon crashed into a creek.

The driver fled on foot into the pastures. He called 9-1-1 and told dispatch to tell the officers to quit chasing him or he was going to shoot them or commit suicide by cop.

Officers began building a perimeter where the man had been seen between Cheyenne Lane and County Road 156. The suspect did fire several shots on several occasions. Officers later located an AK-47 with a broke stock.

The suspect also dropped his driver's license while running, which identified him as Ryan Christopher Graham from Menard. Officers searched through the night with night vision equipped drones and a DPS helicopter arrived with night vision equipment, but the subject was never found. The suspect was seen earlier with a pistol, so it was known he was still armed.

At one point a witness saw the suspect running naked through the pasture carrying a backpack.

Early Sunday morning it was believed the suspect had stolen a Red dodge pickup and was last seen in Brady.