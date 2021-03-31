Cinco de Mayo celebration returns to downtown Brownwood May 7

Special to the Bulletin

The Arts Council of Brownwood will host the annual downtown Brownwood Cinco de Mayo Celebration from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 7. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year Travis Curry is leading the organization committee for the returning event.

“We’re so excited to bring this wonderful celebration back to downtown Brownwood,” Curry said. “It was certainly missed last year with COVID, but we’re bringing all the fun back this year. We have a fantastic committee putting everything together.”

The annual outdoor celebration will feature familiar favorites with food and craft vendors, a dance area, free games, piñatas, a children’s area, and plenty of live music. New this year are additional contests for food and drinks from amateurs and professionals alike. Free performances will be featured inside the historic Lyric Theatre again.

Sponsors for the Arts Council of Brownwood’s Downtown Cinco de Mayo Celebration include: The Law Office of Natalia Lopez, Spa de la Terre, Visit Brownwood, Citizens National Bank, Texas Bank, Blevins Body Shop, Mattressville, Southwest Appliance, Matt Williams State Farm Insurance, Tres Leches, The Turtle, The Glamour Shop, Salvation Army of Brownwood, Lil Cactus Boutique, Taviner & Co.

For more information, visit: www.brownwoodartscouncil.org/cinco-de-mayo.

Cinco de Mayo is observed every year to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

The event is observed in the United States as a celebration of Mexican-American culture. The day gained popularity during the 1980’s and has continued to be a favorite day of festivities every year.

In Brownwood this year, there will also be another celebration of Cinco de Mayo with a gathering planned on Saturday, May 1st at Wiggins Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is coordinated by the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA). The festival will have food, music, games, vendors, a car show, and more. SALSA will also be awarding scholarships during the event to 7 local graduating high school seniors.

To learn more, please visit: facebook.com/events/373008723699323