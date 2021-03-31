Ryan Graham jailed in Brown County, bonds total $255K

Ryan Christopher Graham, who surrendered to Runnels County authorities Tuesday after eluding a weekend pursuit that began in Early, is jailed in Brown County in lieu of bonds totaling $255,000, jail records state.

Graham, 33, of Menard, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest with a previous conviction, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest, according to jail records.

According to complaints filed in Brown County Court at Law Sam Moss' office by sheriff's investigator John Harper:

Early police officer Tasha Tobias tried to stop a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup for reckless driving Saturday night and lost the vehicle. Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Fletcher saw the truck on County Road 152. Fletcher and other deputies pursued the vehicle until it crashed through a fence on County Road 196.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot, and officers found his driver's license during the foot pursuit.

Sunday morning, the pastor of a rural Brown County church was approached by a male who asked to be baptized. The male told the pastor he'd been running from the police. The male said he had broken out a glass in a home on FM 1176 in Bangs and spent the night there, Harper's complaints state.

The male found the keys to a truck and took a 2004 Dodge pickup, the complaints state.

The pastor saw the pickup as the man drove away, called authorities and provided the truck's license plate number.

A deputy showed the pastor a photo of Graham, who was identified as the man who'd been at the church, Harper's complaints state.

According to an earlier post on the Early Police Department's Facebook page:

At 7 p.m. Saturday, officers received a reckless driver call in the 1100 block of Early Boulevard. The vehicle had been swerving from lane to lane at high speeds and almost hit other vehicles.

After the Early officer tried to stop the vehicle, Brownwood officers attempted to block intersections while the pursuit travelled west through Brownwood. The vehicle traveled into the county.

Sheriff's deputies, state troopers and game wardens assisted in attempting to stop the vehicle, which crashed through a fence and into a creek on County Road 196.

The driver fled on foot into the pastures, called 9-1-1 and told dispatch to tell the officers to quit chasing him or he was going to shoot them or commit suicide by cop.

Officers began building a perimeter where he had been seen between Cheyenne Lane and County road 156. The suspect fired several shots on several occasions, and officers later located an AK-47 with a broken stock.

Officers searched through the night with night vision equipped drones, and a DPS helicopter arrived with night vision equipment, but the suspect was not located.

Before turning himself in at the Runnels County Jail, the suspect had been seen in Brady, the Early Police Department's Facebook post states.