TSTC alumnus uses business management technology skills daily

Ben Barkley / TSTC

The skills that Josh Barron learned in Texas State Technical College’s Business Management Technology program are paying off daily.

Barron earned his associate degree in 2016 and is currently a training specialist for the Center for Life Resources in Brownwood. He also helps with the company’s grant writing process and credits TSTC for his success.

“I manage the training for each department at Center for Life Resources,” he said. “I am in charge of recording all the certification for those training sessions. I have a lot to do when it comes to documents, the policies and procedures for the training department, and getting everyone scheduled for training.”

Barron began working for the Center for Life Resources through a grant. He was first responsible for helping veterans with utilities and rent. Once the grant expired, he remained with the company in his current position.

“I decided I wanted to stay because it is a great company to work for,” he said.

Barron credits the skills he learned at TSTC for helping him today. He said his time studying at TSTC were two great years.

“Getting to learn something new was awesome, especially since I was the only member of my family to graduate from college,” he said.

His skills are paying off in different ways.

“I have encountered several people who do not have the same technical skills I learned at TSTC,” Barron said. “I assist them with many different issues on a daily basis.”

It took Barron some time to decide to enroll in college.

“I wanted to go to college for my family and myself,” he said.

He is glad that he chose to enroll at TSTC and was pleased with how well his time was spent on campus.

“Everyone was very welcoming, nice, kind, and offered to assist me,” Barron said, adding that he wanted to help others by being part of the work-study program.

When people learn that Barron earned an associate degree, they want to know more about TSTC and the degree programs. He is quick to point them toward TSTC.

“I always guide them to more information,” he said. “The culture and atmosphere are great at TSTC. I think for anyone looking to further their education, TSTC is the best place to start.”

