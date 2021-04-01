Early police seek suspect after shots fired into game room

EARLY — Early police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who fired two shots through the front door of the Travelers Game Room in the 1500 block of Early Boulevard.

Six or seven people were inside when the shots were fired from a .22 caliber handgun Wednesday morning, police said. No one was injured.

A post on the Early Police Department’s Facebook page stated:

(Wednesday) morning just after 9 am, the Early Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Early Boulevard, the Travelers Game Room, to a reported shot being fired.

The suspect had already fled the scene but video was obtained showing the suspect. The suspect stood outside the front door and fired two shots into the front door. Officers found two bullet holes in the front door and two .22 caliber rounds inside the building.

One witness stated it was a white male firing the shots. If anyone recognizes this person, we ask that you contact the Early Police Department at 325-646-5322.

Thursday morning, Early Police Chief David Mercer said police are “looking into” some names, but “nobody we could really call a suspect yet.”

The motivation for the shooting is not known, Mercer said.

“Until we can figure out who it was and see if they have been dealt with earlier for being angry about something … right now we don’t know,” Mercer said.

A six-second security video posted on the department's Facebook page depicts a male walking rapidly toward the game room’s front door. The video does not show the man getting close to the front door or firing the shots.

“Apparently he drove up and parked around to the side. There's no cameras there,” Mercer said. “He walked to the front, which is where we got him on video, walking up.

“It did not capture him leaving. We believe he walked back around to the side, got back in the vehicle and left. We found fresh marks where a vehicle had spun out.”

Mercer said a witness who was leaving the building saw the man pull a gun out and fire two shots. The witness didn’t know the man’s identity, Mercer said.

One of the bullets went across the main room and lodged in a wall just above the counter, and the second bullet deflected off an object and was found on the floor, Mercer said.

"It could've been very bad," Mercer said.