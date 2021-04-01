Man indicted in connection with convenience store robbery

A 28-year-old Brownwood man was indicted in connection with the Jan. 19, 2021 robbery of Lillie’s Food Mart, 1201 Austin Ave., records in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

The March session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned a robbery indictment against Dakota Michael Cross, who remains in the Brown County Jail on additional charges of evading arrest and parole violation, jail records state.

Police said earlier officers were told a man entered the store, threatened an employee with a pocket knife and began yelling yelling “this is a stickup! Give me your money! I don’t want to hurt you! Don’t make me hurt you!”

The man took money from the register, ran out of the store and drove away in an SUV, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cross after a foot pursuit.

In other cases, the grand jury returned indictments for sex offenses against 12 individuals, including nine for online solicitation of a minor.

In August 2020, 15 people were arrested on online solicitation of a minor charges following a child trafficking investigation involving multiple agencies.

The operation targeted individuals who were allegedly soliciting minors online for sexual encounters. The operation lead to the arrests of 12 in Brown County and three in other counties.

The grand jury’s March session returned a total of 49 indictments against 37 individuals. Those indicted, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, were:

Ryan Neil Hunt, online solicitation of a minor

Ricky Blue, online solicitation of a minor

Logan Hutson, online solicitation of a minor

Demarcus Lockett, online solicitation of a minor

Cody Joe Gault, online solicitation of a minor

Charles Batts, online solicitation of a minor

Ado Kapita Bukasa, online solicitation of a minor

Scotty Gotcher, online solicitation of a minor

Bobby Rydell Hagins, sexual performance by a child.

Laramie Nicole Seat, possession of a controlled substance

Kolton Reeves, evidence tampering

Prentiss Teagarden Burns, failure to register as a sex offender

Christian Lee Gandy, assault against a public servant (two counts), continuous violence against the family

Levi Kye Potter, assault against a public servant

William Brady Roe, retaliation

Patrick Wilder, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Tiffany Ann Peel, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Charles Dempsey Caldwell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Charles Emmett Cates, sexual assault

Kirby Trowbridge-Powell, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two indictments)

Jeremy McConnell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Jessie Walker, DWI with child passenger

Loidi Estel Medina, AKA Loida Estel Torres, theft

Joe Cadena Jr., arson

April Lea McCann, evidence tampering, possession of a controlled substance

Jonathan Michael Moreno, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Christopher Bradley Rose, evidence tampering, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Logan Andrew Brandstetter, possession of a controlled substance

Donquese Everett-Young, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction or retaliation

Matthew Miles Wright, possession of a controlled substance

Cody Schaffer, possession of a controlled substance