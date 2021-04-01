Texas first responders honor fallen DPS trooper Chad Walker

First responders across Texas briefly parked their vehicles with their lights flashing Thursday in honor of Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Chad Walker, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Mexia last weekend.

The Central Fire Station in Brownwood was one of many locations in Texas where first responders lined up vehicles and flashed their emergency lights following a request from Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor had asked law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. Thursday to honor Walker and all officers in Texas.

At the Central Fire Station, eight vehicles from Lifeguard Ambulance and the Brownwood Fire Department were parked line abreast.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty," Abbott said in a statement from the governor's office.

"Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans."

The Department of Public Safety said in a statement:

"It is with great sadness the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the death of a Highway Patrol trooper following a shooting incident in Limestone County.

"Trooper Chad Walker, 38, was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia, Texas, around 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 26, when he was shot multiple times. Trooper Walker was transported to Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he later died from his injuries."

The DPS family is "absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in the statement. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

The statement described Walker as "a loving husband and father to four children" and a second generation peace officer. His career in law enforcement began in 2003 with the Groesbeck Police Department and continued as a member of the Athens Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker joined the DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck. He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

In his final lifesaving act, Walker’s organs were donated to save others, the statement said. Funeral services were pending.

The suspect accused of shooting Walker ay night, DeArthur Pinson Jr., has died by suicide, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan confirmed to 25 News Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old suspect in the sooting, DeArthur Pinson Jr., was found deceased "with what is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence on Highway 84, west of Mexia, Texas," the DPS said in an earlier statement.