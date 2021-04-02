Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood-Brown County Child Welfare Board announces that April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month.

The board emphasizes that while every day is child abuse prevention time, the month of April highlights the need for enhanced awareness and prevention of this very real occurrence.

Some of the activities planned include a booth at Stagecoach Days in Early on April 17-18; drawings to be held at the end of the month of an original painting by an internationally known artist and a custom-made Corn Hole game; FaceBook drawings for prizes from entries of healthy family photos; a booth at Cinco de Mayo; and encouraging everyone in the community to wear blue each of the five Fridays in April.

“Raindrops” for the Rainbow Room will be available at Sliger’s on Coggin Avenue, Trans Texas Tire, Hometown Spa and Salon, Dazzling Divas, Brownwood Chamber of Commerce, Box N Mail, Spa de la Terre, Center for Life Resources, Lenzi Farmers Insurance on Early Boulevard and other locations or from a board member for one dollar donation each (or more if one wishes).

The Rainbow Room is stocked with clothing and other necessities for children who are removed from dangerous situations and in CPS care. The board has placed Pinwheels for Prevention and signs throughout the area, calling attention to this great need.

Weakley Watson Ace Hardware is conducting a Round It Up project, where customers may choose to round the purchase costs up to the nearest dollar with change going to the children’s needs.

One may make additional donation on the key pad. If one suspects child abuse or neglect, it is the law to report it. The child abuse prevention hotline is 1-800-252-5400 or call local law enforcement agencies. Failure to report suspected child abuse or neglect is punishable by imprisonment and/or fines. For more information, call (325) 642-1409.