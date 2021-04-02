Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

April

8 – Senior Photos Due to the County Office

9 – Deadline to RSVP for D-7 4-H Roundup

13 – Deadline to Order State Fair Swine/Sheep/Goat Tags

15 – Deadline to Order State Steer Tags & Heifer UIN

23 – Deadline to Apply for the Brown County Farm Bureau Scholarship

Youth fair checks

The 4-H checks for the Brown County Youth Fair are available for you to pick up at the Brown County Extension Office during our office hours of 8:30 a.m. am to 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) Monday through Thursday, and from 8:30 a.m. to

A thank you letter should be written to each buyer who contributed towards your project. Make sure that it is stamped and addressed and turned in to the Extension Office! You will not receive your check until we receive your thank you letters. Handwritten “thank you” letters are best but, depending on your personality and penmanship a typed letter can also be appropriate. Thank each person individually, don’t try and thank a group of people in one letter. PLEASE NOTE THAT CHECKS ARE ONLY VALID FOR 90 DAYS.

State fair lamb/goat/swine tags

If you are in 4-H and planning on participating at the State Fair in Dallas with lamb/goat/swine, you will need to purchase a tag. The cost is $17 per tag. The deadline to order tags is April 13th. Below are some changes for 2021:

Sheep and goats

The State Fair of Texas is requiring validation for registered breeding sheep, registered breeding goats, wether/commercial dams, and wether/commercial does.

Beginning June 1, 2021, registered breeding sheep, registered breeding goats, wether/commercial dams, and wether/commercial does will have 3 total years of eligibility unless a change of ownership takes place.

This will be offered during major show validation as well. If you validate for State Fair during the June 2021 validation period, your validation will be eligible until June 2024, unless a change of ownership occurs during that time — then you must re-validate. If you validate during the October 2021 validation period for major shows, your validation will be eligible until October 2024, unless a change of ownership occurs during that time- then you must re-validate.

Swine

Crossbred gilts showing at the State Fair of Texas and Heart of Texas MUST be validated.

State Validation tags must be in the pig’s ear when it enters the holding pens. This means tags cannot be in the hand or pocket. Any pig entering the holding pen without a tag will not be allowed to show.

State steer tags and heifer validation

If you are planning on showing a steer in any 2021-2022 major stock shows you must purchase a state validation tag. The state has increased the cost for steer tags therefore, the cost is $22 per tag and the deadline to purchase a tag is April 15th. Please come contact the Extension Office to purchase your steer tag.

If you have a heifer that was not validated in October 2020 or if you are changing ownership and are planning to participate in a major stock show before November 2020, that heifer will need to be validated in June the cost will be $15 per heifer. If you are not planning to show a heifer at West Texas Fair, State Fair, or Heart of Texas you will have another opportunity to validate in October 2021. Please contact the Extension Office by April 15.

Brown County EE Scholarship

Brown County EE offers a scholarship opportunity to an active Brown County 4-H graduating senior from high school. If you are interested in applying for this scholarship you can come by the Extension Office and pick up an application. The deadline to apply is May 3, 2021. If you would like more information, contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

4-H Clothing and Textiles Project Opportunities:

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing and Textiles.

The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions.

There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to 5 members have 1 hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for senior age division – April 30 in San Angelo

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for junior & intermediate age division – July 13 in Burnet, Texas.

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities, please contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

District 7 4-H Roundup

District 7 4-H Roundup is on Friday, April 30 at the Grape Creek Baptist Church and Texas A&M Research. It will consist of many events that Brown County 4-Hers can compete in, such as public speaking, fashion show, Share - the - Fun, and educational presentations. All age divisions are eligible to participate in the District 7 4-H Round Up. We ask that you notify the Extension Office by April 9 if you are planning to participate in D-7 4-H Roundup. If you would like more information, please contact Nick Gonzales.

Senior Fashion Show

The Senior Fashion Show is set for Friday May 10th. It will be during the District 7 4-H Round Up. You must be 14-18 years of age to compete in the Fashion Show. If you are interested in competing contact Courtney Parrott by April 9th at the Extension Office for entry forms, rules, or for more information.