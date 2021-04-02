Brownwood chamber to host business workshops with ActionCOACH

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of business workshops featuring Scott Finkelstein, owner and Head Coach of ActionCOACH.

The series is designed to give business owners and entrepreneurs a PlayBook for business success. Finkelstein has decades of experience leading companies to greater levels of success around the globe. Finkelstein uses his innate passion to help others succeed, create wealth and gain back control of their business.

On April 7, 2021, Scott Finkelstein will present Street Wise Marketing: Fuel for your Sales Rocketship on April 7 at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, 600 E. Depot, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunch will be provided. Chamber members can attend for free. Non-members can attend for $10.

Register at www.brownwoodchamber.org. For more information, call the chamber of commerce at (325) 646-9535.