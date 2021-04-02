Two justice of the peace retirement letters on commissioners court agenda

Brown County Commissioners Court members will consider accepting retirement letters of two justices of the peace, and will also consider accepting applications for appointments to fill the seats, when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The retiring justices of the peace are Mike Holder of Precinct 2, who took office in 2015, and Jim Cavanaugh of Precinct 4, who took office in 2007.

The commissioners court will consider appointing a committee to review applicants and make recommendations to the court.

Other agenda items include:

• Consider setting a date for a commissioners court meeting outside of regular business hours for discussion only regarding a possible tax abatement for IP Radian.

• Present a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month and consider allowing pinwheels to be placed on the courthouse lawn.

• Consider approving action regarding FEMA fund expenditures.