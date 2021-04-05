Brown County Republican Women to meet Friday

Special to the Bulletin

Brown County Republican Women’s Club April meeting will be held Friday, April 9, at the Brownwood Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Jeff Hinkson, District Chief for State Representative Glenn Rogers, House District 60. Hinkson will bring an update on the 87th Legislature.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP by Wednesday April 7th to Cheryl Jones: Cell – 325-642-9465 ~ Email – cajones814@hotmail.com