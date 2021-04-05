Commissioners set April 14 for public meeting on solar tax abatement

Brown County Commissioners Court members agreed Monday to have a town hall meeting on April 14 to to hear comments on a possible tax abatement for the proposed IP Radian solar project near Brookesmith.

The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Adams Street Community Center.

Commissioner Gary Worley suggested that speakers on both sides of the issue be allotted a total of 50 minutes per side.

Worley also said the commissioners court should not respond to speakers or become involved in the discussion.

A representative of the Allison, Bass and McGee law firm, which the commissioners court hired earlier to assist the court in the tax abatement debate, will be present to answer questions, Worley said.

Commissioners Court members voted 4-1 on March 22 to hold a public hearing on May 10 and consider taking action on a tax abatement for the proposed solar farm.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly, who has said he is opposed to an abatement for the project, cast the opposition vote.

County Attorney Shane Britton at that meeting that the court hold a public forum on an evening before May 10 to give people more time to state their views, for or against. Britton noted that speakers at earlier commissioners court meetings have sometimes been hampered by time restraints.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

• Accepted the retirement letter of Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Mike Holder, who plans to leave office at the end of April. Commissioners agreed to accept applications for appointment to the seat through April 14. Commissioners appointed a committee consisting of commissioner Joel Kelton, Britton and Justice of the Peace Doug Hurt to review and interview applicants and make a recommendation to the court.

• Accepted the retirement letter of Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Cavanaugh, who wants to leave office June 30. Commissioners agreed to accept applications through April 23. Commissioners Commissioners appointed a committee consisting of commissioner Larry Traweek, Britton and Justice of the Peace Doug Hurt to review and interview applicants and make a recommendation to the court.

• Agreed to leave off the burn ban.