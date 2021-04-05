Early High School to have public performance one one-act play

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — Early High School's public performance of the award-winning play "Ada and The Engine" by Lauren Gunderson will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the high school.

The play tells the story of the life, loves, and achievements of Ada Byron Lovelace, daughter of famed poet Lord Byron and the woman credited as the first ever computer programmer.

Donations are appreciated, but there is no fee for admission.

The theatre department took the play to One-Act-Play competition and advanced to the bi-district level.

The following students received awards at UIL One-Act Play Competition:

Haylee Fischer: All-Star Cast at Zone, District, and Bi-District Contests

Josh Acker: All - Star Cast at Zone and District Contests

Calvin Claborn: Honorable Mention at Zone and All-Star Cast at Bi-District Contests

Damion Smith: Honorable Mention at Zone and District Contests

Ensemble of Torin Olufs, Sophie Hinton, Reese Estess, Presley Dunlap, and Skylar Peterson: Honorable Mention at Bi-District Contest