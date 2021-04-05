VFW to have fish fry fundraiser Friday

Special to the Bulletin

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 in Brownwood will host a fish fry fundraiser to support children with autism from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the VFW post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin.

The meal, for $10 a plate, will cosnist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish.

Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113.

Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 a.m. or you are welcome to pick up meals beginning at 10:30. There is no dine-in.

For delivery of meals call 325-646-8113.

Thank you for your support of the

VFW and Auxiliary