VFW to have fish fry fundraiser Friday
Special to the Bulletin
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 in Brownwood will host a fish fry fundraiser to support children with autism from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the VFW post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin.
The meal, for $10 a plate, will cosnist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish.
Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113.
Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 a.m. or you are welcome to pick up meals beginning at 10:30. There is no dine-in.
For delivery of meals call 325-646-8113.
Thank you for your support of the
VFW and Auxiliary