Defendants sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court

Special to the Bulletin

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported the following defendants were recently sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court:

Forrist Lee Pierce pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — drug free zone and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jessica Walton, on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was adjudicated and sentenced to six years in prison. Walton, on probation for delivery of a controlled substance, was adjudicated and sentenced to two years in state jail.

Zoe Dawn Thomas, on probation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, was adjudicated and sentenced to five years in prison. Thomas pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years in state jail.

Robert William Phillips Jr., on probation of evidence tampering, was revoked and sentenced to five years in prison.

Joshua Hamlett, on probation for evidence tampering, was adjudicated and sentenced to five years on prison.

Hugo Lugo pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Tyler Jonathan Tindell, on probation for burglary of a habitation, was adjudicated and sentenced to five years in prison.