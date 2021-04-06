Tarleton student, shot in 2017, dies at Conroe home

“I want to give you an update on the young lady that was shot there at Tarleton University about three years ago. Her name was Jamie Renee Hogland. She passed away on Good Friday.”

DeLeon resident Johnnie Harper left that message Tuesday with the Brownwood Bulletin, explaining that Richards-Hogland, as she is referred to in her obituary, was the daughter of his cousin, Eddie Hogland of Conroe.

She died April 2 at age 22 at the family’s home in Conroe, where she’d been battling leukemia.

Richards-Hogland was 19 and a sophomore psychology major at Tarleton State University when she answered a knock at the door of her off-campus apartment the night of Dec. 10, 2017. In a case of mistaken identity, the man outside her door shot the young woman.

The bullet severed her spinal cord, leaving her paralyzed other than being able to move her right arm, according to media reports.

The shooter was involved in drugs and targeted the wrong person and the wrong address, according to media reports that quoted Stephenville police.

A man named Shawn Patrick Layton was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Richards-Hogland, media reports state.

Richards-Hogland underwent multiple surgeries and was in and out of hospitals, but she refused to give up on living.

***

Speaking by phone Wednesday afternoon from Conroe, Eddie Hogland, a long haul trucker, said he felt up to talking about his daughter.

“I’m OK at the moment,” Hogland said. “If I get choked up, I’ll be all right.”

Hogland said the man who shot his daughter had been “in the wrong building, wrong place, wrong everything,” when he banged on Jamie’s apartment door.

“All Jamie did was open the front door, and he shot her," Hogland said.

In an interview later with KTRK-TV of Houston, Richards-Hogland said, “I remember everything.”

Richards-Bogland, who was alone in her apartment, fell to the floor, where she remained for more than three hours until she was found, the station reported on its website.

Richards-Bogland went on to speak at venues including schools and churches, and appeared with her father and mother, Jessica, on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” television show.

Richards-Bogland was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2019, media reports state.

***

Eddie Hogland said his daughter had resumed classes at Tarleton State University, attending online, and planned to work as a child life specialist. She was a senior this spring, Hogland said.

He said his daughter grew up in Conroe, where she attended a private Christian school.

“Her nickname was Possum because she was always smiling,” Hogland said. “I named her that, because every time you saw her, she always had this big old grin on her face.

“She was probably the most pleasant person you ever met.”

Hogland said his daughter was somehow even positive after the shooting.

Richards-Hogland still wore purple on Thursdays in honor of Tarleton’s school colors, her father said.

She had “a very strong” faith in God,” he said. “At the end, she knew it was time.”

***

Johnnie Harper said it had been “a hard go” for Richards-Hogland since the shooting, which had left her with a host of medical issues.

“One problem led to the next problem. She just never recovered,” Harper said.

But Richards-Hogland “always had a smile on her face,” Harper said. “She had the most bubbly personality you’ve even seen. She was such an angel. We were hoping she would come through.”

***

Eddie Hogland said he believes his daughter forgave her shooter, although it wasn’t something she talked about.

"She wasn’t bitter. She wasn’t angry," Hogland said.

He said his daughter had read a statement in court to the shooter, who told her, “I’m sorry."

Following his daughter's death, the family is "just hanging in there together, everybody loving each other,” Hogland said. “We’re on a roller coaster. We’re up and down, up and down, up and down.”

Richards-Hogland’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, her online obituary states.