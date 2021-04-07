Brownwood High students place at speech competition

Special to the Bulletin

Seven Brownwood High School (BHS) students placed at the District 6-4A Speech Competition held at Howard Payne University on March 31, 2021. Results included Brownwood students placing in the following events:

Poetry Interpretation:

1st place - Trinity Sessoms (advances to regionals)

6th pace - Tatum Dehart

Prose Interpretation:

4th place - Paisley Burney

5th pace - Kathryn Camp

6th place - Morgan Phipps

Informative Speaking:

6th place - Peyton Wells

Persuasive Speaking:

2nd place - Mo Goff (advances to regionals)

“All of the Brownwood students that placed were competing in their first district competition,” said BHS teacher and Speech coach, Kenan Boland. “We are so proud of their hard work and how well they represent Brownwood High School.”

Schools that participated in the meet included Brownwood, Gatesville, Glen Rose, Lampasas, and Stephenville. Boland, along with Brownwood Prose and Poetry coach Shannon Lee, expressed their thanks to HPU for hosting the competition.

The regional competition will be April 16-17 in Graham.

Above: Brownwood High School students that placed at the UIL District Speech Competition on March 31, 2021. From left to right - Morgan Phipps, Kathryn Camp, Paislee Burney, Trinity Sessoms, Tatum Dehart, Mo Goff, and Peyton Wells.