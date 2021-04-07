Latch Key to have hamburger supper fundraiser Tuesday

Special to the Bulletin

The Pearl Griffin Memorial Latch Key Program will be hosting their annual Hamburger Supper Fundraiser on Tuesday, April 13 from 5-7 p.m. at 2411 Coggin Avenue.

This event will look a little different from past years as everything will be outdoor seating (weather permitting) and take out.

The Pecan Valley Kiwanis will be cooking the burgers and hotdogs for the program as in past years and then prepared in to-go boxes for safe and easy pick up.

Hamburger supper meals are $5 for children and $7 for adults which includes either a hotdog or hamburger with chips and a drink.

Our hamburger supper is sponsored by Humphrey Pete’s, Subway on Austin, Dr Pepper Bottling Co, The Benton Family, United Supermarket, Brookeshires and anonymous donors. Our sponsors have donated the items needed for this event 100% so all ticket sales stay within the program.

As in past years we will be having our raffle drawing in conjunction with the hamburger supper. This year we have 11 different prizes up for grabs. These prizes have been donated 100 percent as well so all ticket sales stay in the program. The sponsors for our raffle drawing are Weakley Watsons, Jacobs Family Pharmacy, Innovation Wellness, Texas Clean, Accel Health, Dustin Larremore Agency, Xtreme Jump, Longhorn Auto Sales, Section Hand, Lyric Theater, Petal Patch, Pizza Hut, and Anonymous donors.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 tickets for $5. You may purchase tickets at the event or from any Latch Key Board member, through Venmo @Latch-Key-1 or at the Latch Key office through Monday.

Our program depends on the support of our community through their donations for this event as well as the purchase of tickets from patrons. We appreciate all supporters. Aside from item donations other sponsors include Brownwood Bulletin, brownwoodnews.com, KOXE (Carl Wayne), Lone Star Realty and KXYL. These individuals/companies help with the promotion of our event each year.

Latch Key is a United Way Organization.