Citizens National Bank in Brownwood names new president

Special to the Bulletin

The Board of Directors for Citizens National Bank, Brownwood, has announced the appointment of J.D. Johnson as new bank president. John P. Guest will continue to serve as the Chief Executive Officer.

Johnson moved from Falls County, Texas where he served as community bank president for BancorpSouth Bank. He brings more than 12 years of commercial banking experience across several markets in Central Texas.

He graduated from Del Norte High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was drafted by the Chicago Whites Sox. After one year of junior college baseball, he signed with the Chicago White Sox organization and played for three years in their Minor League System.

Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and is a graduate of Southwestern Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He has served on several boards throughout his banking career including Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Falls County Boys and Girls Club, and the Board of Governors for the Association of the United States Army – Central Texas / Ft. Hood Chapter.

He and his wife, Annie, are the parents of Jobi and Jhett.

Johnson is excited to make Brown County his home and become involved in the community.

Jesse Mendoza, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, is celebrating his second-year anniversary with Citizens National Bank.

He grew up in Clovis, New Mexico. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Eastern New Mexico University and is a graduate of Southwestern Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Mendoza has more than 40 years of banking experience in Compliance, Loans, and Operations.

Since moving to Brownwood, he has become involved in the community. He currently serves as treasurer for the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, vice president for Kiwanis International, treasurer of the Brownwood Country Club Golf Association and is a member of the Texas Association of Sports Officials Football Referee and past president of the Permian Basin Football Chapter. Mendoza has been calling Texas high school football for more than 25 years.

Mendoza and his wife, Angela, have five grown children and several grandchildren.