Art, music to combine for Cinco de Mayo in downtown Brownwood May 7

Special to the Bulletin

Along with an art show planned inside Intermission Bookshop, entertainment for the downtown celebration includes a mix of traditional Mexican music, folk, modern Cumbia, and more.

While several familiar favorites will return to this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration in downtown Brownwood, new this year is an art show inside Intermission Bookshop. Students from local junior and high schools have been invited to submit their work to compete for a cash prize.

The Arts Council of Brownwood will host the annual downtown Brownwood Cinco de Mayo Celebration from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 7. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event coordinator and committee member Anna Hernandez is pleased with the return of the celebration in Brownwood’s historic downtown area.

“I’m super excited that we’re having the Cinco de Mayo celebration again,” Hernandez said. “I’ve missed seeing everyone, especially the children, coming to downtown to have fun together. I’ve been involved for over five years and many of these vendors and participants have become like family to me.”

The annual outdoor celebration will feature familiar favorites with food and craft vendors, a dance area, free games, piñatas, a children’s area, and plenty of live music. A few of the performers scheduled for the celebration include Mariachi Bohemio from Fort Worth, Sahawe Indian Dancers from Uvalde, and El Gran Sabor de Adrian Diaz from Eagle Pass. Free performances will be featured inside the historic Lyric Theatre again, as well as live performances throughout the day in the streets.

Cinco de Mayo is observed every year to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The event is observed in the United States as a celebration of Mexican-American culture. The day gained popularity during the 1980’s and has continued to be a favorite day of festivities every year.

Sponsors for the Arts Council of Brownwood’s Downtown Cinco de Mayo Celebration include: The Law Office of Natalia Lopez, Spa de la Terre, Visit Brownwood, Citizens National Bank, Texas Bank, Blevins Body Shop, Mattressville, Southwest Appliance, Matt Williams State Farm Insurance, Tres Leches, The Turtle, The Glamour Shop, Salvation Army of Brownwood, Lil Cactus Boutique, Taviner & Co.

For more information, visit: www.brownwoodartscouncil.org/cinco-de-mayo.