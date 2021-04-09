SALSA to host El Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on May 1

Special to the Bulletin

SALSA (Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action), a local organization consisting of Mexican American families, will host its first El Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Saturday, May 1. The Fiesta will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wiggins Park, 1100 Victoria St.

The fiesta will feature music provided by Raul Martinez, food vendors, arts and crafts, a car show, games for children and adults, a 50-50 raffle, face painting, a 68’ bounce house, a health fair with free examinations, voter registration, pinatas, and a college fair for area high school students.

The Dr. Juan Andrade Scholarship for Young Hispanic Leaders will be awarded to local students, the 2021 class of Mejicano Trailblazers of Brownwood inductees will be announced, and a pre-Mothers Day tribute is being planned.

The program will also include a moment of silence in memory of the 100 Mejicano peasants who sacrificed their lives against a force of 4,500 French invaders in the Battle of Puebla in 1862, in defense of Mexico. Over 1,000 French soldiers were killed in the battle, which delayed the French conquest and occupation of Mexico and derailed the French plan of joining the South against Lincoln and the North, thus helping Lincoln save the Union.

The Battle of Puebla on May 5 helped prevent the secession of rebel states and preserved the United States.

In announcing the event, Dr. Juan Andrade, SALSA founder and president of the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute said, “SALSA is proud to host its first Cinco de Mayo celebration and raise the visibility of the Mexican American community in Brownwood, which now numbers approximately 6,000. This celebration will serve to remind us all that, without Mexico’s help, America may have become two divided countries instead of just one great nation.”

The festival is open to the public and everyone is welcome. Admission is free. The wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.