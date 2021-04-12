Brownwood chamber luncheon to feature candidates Q&A

A Q&A with Melody Nowowiejski and Linda Heitman, candidates for the Brownwood City Council Ward 3 election on May 1, will held at the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon Friday, April 16.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. If you you would like to submit questions for the for the candidates, email them to Membersip@brownwoodchamber.org before Friday.

Cost of the lunch is $15 lunch payable to the Brownwood Country Club

The City of Bangs will also have a May 1 election.

For the Bangs City Council, four candidates will compete for two seats.

The candidates are Waymond Sheppard, Gregory Cassady, Danny D. Marney and Greg Flores.

Early Voting for the Brownwood and Bangs city elections will begin April 19 at the Brown County Elections Office, 613 N. Fisk in Brownwood.

Early voting days and times will be:

• April 19-23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• April 26-27 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On May 1, voting in Brownwood will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brown County Elections Office.

In Bangs, voting on May 1 will voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center.

Voters who are 65 and older, disabled or are going to be out of town, must re-apply for a ballot by mail every year. Call the Elections Office: (325) 646-4333 for an application.

