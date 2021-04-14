Brownwood council awards coliseum sidewalk bid

Brownwood City Council members took action Tuesday including the awarding of a $321,048 bid to Ribble Concrete for the city's Downtown Sidewalk Grant.

Last month, council members authorized staff to seek bids for the sidewalk project around the block of the Brownwood Coliseum, to be funded through a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Four bids were submitted, and Ribble had the low bid, council members were told.

In other business, council members:

• Approved an ordinance on second and third/final reading adding a four-way stop at the intersections of Roselawn Street and First Street as well as Parkway Drive and First Street in the Coggin Park area.

• Approved the painting of a mural on the retaining wall along Vine and Washington streets on the Lehnis Railroad Museum property.

• Adopted a resolution to apply for a $350,000 competitive grant through the Texas Department of Agriculture for a water and sewer line project. It appears Brownwood Brownwood has the competitive score to receive the grant this fall or next fall, council members were told. The grant requires a 20 percent match.