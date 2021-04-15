Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

April 23 – Deadline to Apply for the Brown County Farm Bureau Scholarship

27 – Brown 4-H County Council Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

May 3 – Deadline to Apply for the Brown County TEEA Scholarship

31 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day

Brown County 4-H County Council meeting

There will be a county council meeting on Tuesday, April 27 at 5p.m. at the Extension Office. This will be a face-to-face meeting. We are asking that club council delegates and county council officer attend. We will be discussing summer activities and leadership opportunities. If you have any questions, contact Nick Gonzales.

Brown County EE Scholarship

Brown County EE offers a scholarship opportunity to an active Brown County 4-H graduating senior from high school. If you are interested in applying for this scholarship you can come by the Extension Office and pick up an application. The deadline to apply is May 3, 2021. If you would like more information, contact Courtney Parrott at the Extension Office.

4-H Clothing and Textiles Project Opportunities:

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing and Textiles. The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There is also the Fashion Story Board contest and Duds to Dazzle contest.

The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to 5 members have 1 hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

Fashion Show Fashion Story Board for senior age division – April 30th in San Angelo

Fashion Show and Fashion Story Board for junior and intermediate age division – July 13in Burnet, Texas.

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities, please contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.